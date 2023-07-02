StockNews.com Lowers Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

RRR has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $50.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.16.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 808.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.