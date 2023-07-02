StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

VTVT stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -1.20. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

