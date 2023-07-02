StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a market cap of $72.92 million, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.34). Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Strattec Security will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

