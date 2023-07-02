StockNews.com Downgrades CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in CSX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,736,000 after acquiring an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

