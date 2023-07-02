Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 167,267 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 889% compared to the average volume of 16,905 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $41.55. 16,271,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,099,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

