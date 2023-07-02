Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,362 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 178% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,927 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

NextDecade Stock Performance

NextDecade stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. 2,354,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,691. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.97. NextDecade has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that NextDecade will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new position in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,417,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,805,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,616,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 799.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 732,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

