Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 2nd (AAMC, AX, BHB, CRK, CVM, DNN, MCY, MX, PSX, SAIC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, July 2nd:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

