Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 2nd (AAMC, AX, BHB, CRK, CVM, DNN, MCY, MX, PSX, SAIC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, July 2nd:
Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.