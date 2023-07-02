Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 2nd (AAMC, AX, BHB, CRK, CVM, DNN, MCY, MX, PSX, SAIC)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, July 2nd:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

