Stifel Nicolaus Trims Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Target Price to C$41.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RUSMF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $28.43.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

