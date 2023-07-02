Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Free Report) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Equitable Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $101.28 million 2.74 -$14.19 million ($0.03) -182.33 Equitable Financial $22.78 million 1.32 $4.59 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Equitable Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sterling Bancorp and Equitable Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.69%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Equitable Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp -1.64% -0.53% -0.07% Equitable Financial N/A -3.97% -0.36%

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Equitable Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

(Free Report)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About Equitable Financial

(Free Report)

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing. In addition, the company offers foreign currency and exchanges; financial planning; wealth management; investment advisory; and retirement services. It operates through branches located in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.