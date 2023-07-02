Steem (STEEM) Reaches Market Cap of $79.29 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $79.29 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,589.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.98 or 0.00366123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.53 or 0.00962972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00543195 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00066192 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00159014 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,893,226 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

