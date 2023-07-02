Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Short Interest Update

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the May 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Steakholder Foods
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Steakholder Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steakholder Foods in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Steakholder Foods in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steakholder Foods in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.
Steakholder Foods Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Steakholder Foods stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. Steakholder Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.
Steakholder Foods Company Profile
Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Steakholder Foods
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Steakholder Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steakholder Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.