Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Short Interest Update

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the May 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Steakholder Foods

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Steakholder Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steakholder Foods in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Steakholder Foods in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steakholder Foods in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Steakholder Foods Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Steakholder Foods stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. Steakholder Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

Steakholder Foods ( NASDAQ:STKH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steakholder Foods will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

