Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 452,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRUUF opened at 12.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 12.48 and its 200-day moving average is 12.04. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a twelve month low of 9.40 and a twelve month high of 13.67.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

