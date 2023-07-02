SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Short Interest Update

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,800 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the May 31st total of 547,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SpringBig Stock Performance

Shares of SBIG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02. SpringBig has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringBig will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at SpringBig

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of SpringBig in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other SpringBig news, CFO Paul Sykes purchased 164,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,390.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,743 shares in the company, valued at $78,522.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Todd Harris bought 658,544 shares of SpringBig stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $197,563.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 728,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,550.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Sykes bought 164,636 shares of SpringBig stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $49,390.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,522.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 920,498 shares of company stock valued at $275,549 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SpringBig

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SpringBig during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in SpringBig during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringBig during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

SpringBig Company Profile

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers loyalty programs, rewards and offers, marketing automation, and communication services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Articles

