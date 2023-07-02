Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.19.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Splunk alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Up 0.8 %

SPLK opened at $106.09 on Friday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

(Free Report

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.