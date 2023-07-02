SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Lessened by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $122.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.15.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

