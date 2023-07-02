SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,249. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

