SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Cut by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.38. 1,110,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,249. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

