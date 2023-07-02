SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on July 10th

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS MBND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98.

Get SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US municipal bonds with varying credit quality. The portfolio targets a weighted average maturity of 5-12 years. MBND was launched on Feb 3, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.