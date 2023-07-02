SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Declares Dividend of $0.07

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:MBND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.20% of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US municipal bonds with varying credit quality. The portfolio targets a weighted average maturity of 5-12 years. MBND was launched on Feb 3, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

