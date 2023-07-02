SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 102.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,576 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.55% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth about $526,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 119.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 217,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 118,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFAX opened at $37.65 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.