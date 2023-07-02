SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,305,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,412,000 after acquiring an additional 42,010,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609,469 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $178.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.92 and a 200-day moving average of $178.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

