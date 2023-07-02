SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1236 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMTL stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,469 shares. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $52.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in investment grade and high-yield emerging market debt. EMTL was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

