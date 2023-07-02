Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.16. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 34,500 shares.

Sparta Commercial Services Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Sparta Commercial Services

(Free Report)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.