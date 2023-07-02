Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 827 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.8% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.5 %
QQQ traded up $5.61 on Friday, hitting $369.42. 58,712,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,449,448. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.60.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
