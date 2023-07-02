Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 412 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.48. 1,255,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,933. The stock has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.71.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.