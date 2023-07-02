Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 27,422 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,422 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.60. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $110.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

