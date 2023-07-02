Source Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,167,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 332.3% in the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 34,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

BATS MOTI traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,879 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81.

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

