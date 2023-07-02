Source Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $393.30. 4,407,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $395.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.95. The company has a market capitalization of $372.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

