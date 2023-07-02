Source Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 598 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix Stock Up 2.9 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.39.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $12.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $440.49. 7,346,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,638,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.67. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $448.65. The company has a market cap of $195.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

