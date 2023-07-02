Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.41. 2,644,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,244. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

