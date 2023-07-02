Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 376,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,512.0 days.
Solvay Price Performance
SVYSF stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day moving average of $110.48. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.75.
About Solvay
