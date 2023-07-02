So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Update

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the May 31st total of 91,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

So-Young International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 94,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,831. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.15 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On So-Young International

SY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of So-Young International from $1.20 to $2.56 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of So-Young International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in So-Young International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 58,928 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in So-Young International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in So-Young International by 160.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International

(Free Report)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

Further Reading

