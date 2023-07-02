Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded Smith & Nephew from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

SNN opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,375,000 after acquiring an additional 881,102 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.8% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,247,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after purchasing an additional 162,493 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,019,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 137,423 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,440,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 519.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 693,516 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

