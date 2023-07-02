Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Short Interest Update

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the May 31st total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.11 and a 200 day moving average of $106.48. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after buying an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,488 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $152,111,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

