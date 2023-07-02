SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $298.49 million and approximately $29.70 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020406 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014461 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,543.95 or 1.00028247 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002146 BTC.

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,731,811 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,731,810.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.24878871 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $65,774,039.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

