Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Short Interest Update

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned about 31.75% of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAXI opened at $18.32 on Friday. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

