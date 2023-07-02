Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Short Interest Update

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.74. 208,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,864. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 1.08. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $246.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

