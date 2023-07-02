Signify Wealth Sells 1,667 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Signify Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 11.9% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Signify Wealth owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $13,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,274,000 after buying an additional 1,749,688 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,354,000 after buying an additional 1,172,596 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,541,000 after acquiring an additional 615,900 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $75.23 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $80.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.