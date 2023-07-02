Signify Wealth Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Signify Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 1.8% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,743,000 after buying an additional 994,254 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,340,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 226,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $50.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

