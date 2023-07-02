Signature Bank (SBNY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, July 3rd.
Signature Bank Stock Down 12.5 %
NASDAQ SBNY opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.98.
Institutional Trading of Signature Bank
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $777,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $945,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,004,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Signature Bank Company Profile
Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.
