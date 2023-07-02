Signature Bank (SBNY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, July 3rd.

Signature Bank Stock Down 12.5 %

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.98.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $777,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $945,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,004,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Signature Bank Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

