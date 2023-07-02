SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.27. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $8.50.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.22 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SigmaTron International
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.