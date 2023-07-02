SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.27. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.22 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

About SigmaTron International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

