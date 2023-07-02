Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 119,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $16.97 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $255.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BSRR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 426,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 264,934 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 124,794 shares during the period. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,121,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 182.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 51,044 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

