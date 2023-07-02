Siacoin Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $175.56 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,589.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.98 or 0.00366123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.53 or 0.00962972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00543195 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00066192 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00159014 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,442,245,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,419,955,280 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.