Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Increases By 56.8%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EHI remained flat at $7.29 during midday trading on Friday. 84,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,464. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
