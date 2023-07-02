Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Increases By 56.8%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EHI remained flat at $7.29 during midday trading on Friday. 84,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,464. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

