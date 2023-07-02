Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Expands By 106.2%

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 106.2% from the May 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONE traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.56. The company had a trading volume of 68,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,041. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.82. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $158.95 and a 52 week high of $202.39.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.6895 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

About Vanguard Russell 1000

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at $57,842,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,259,000 after purchasing an additional 430,604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

