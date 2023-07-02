Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Expands By 106.2%

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 106.2% from the May 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance
NASDAQ:VONE traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.56. The company had a trading volume of 68,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,041. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.82. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $158.95 and a 52 week high of $202.39.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.6895 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
