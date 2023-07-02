Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Drops By 60.2%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the May 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,462,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

