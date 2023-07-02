Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Grows By 51.2%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,300 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the May 31st total of 568,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 165,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,950. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

