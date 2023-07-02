Short Interest in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Declines By 56.5%

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the May 31st total of 151,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,716,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,207. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.67. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.95) by $3.92. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 983.11% and a negative net margin of 64.63%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Surgalign in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,064,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 274,736 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,309,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 528,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Surgalign by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spinal hardware implants and biomaterial products worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL spinal fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS spinal fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

