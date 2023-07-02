Short Interest in Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Decreases By 59.9%

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,172,900 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the May 31st total of 5,419,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Supermarket Income REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

SUPIF stock opened at C$1.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.10. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$1.10 and a twelve month high of C$1.10.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

