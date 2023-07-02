Short Interest in Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG) Grows By 157.1%

Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Strive 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STXG opened at $31.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71. Strive 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

Get Strive 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Strive 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th.

Institutional Trading of Strive 1000 Growth ETF

About Strive 1000 Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strive 1000 Growth ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Strive 1000 Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:STXG Free Report ) by 354.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,241 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 24.04% of Strive 1000 Growth ETF worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Free Report)

The Strive 1000 Growth ETF (STXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks the total return performance of an index composed of US-listed large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit growth characteristics. The index selects securities based on fundamental factors and weights them according to free-float market cap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strive 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.