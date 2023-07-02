Short Interest in Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG) Grows By 157.1%

Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Strive 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STXG opened at $31.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71. Strive 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.37.
Strive 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th.
Institutional Trading of Strive 1000 Growth ETF
About Strive 1000 Growth ETF
The Strive 1000 Growth ETF (STXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks the total return performance of an index composed of US-listed large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit growth characteristics. The index selects securities based on fundamental factors and weights them according to free-float market cap.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Strive 1000 Growth ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Strive 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.